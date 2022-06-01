Blizzard's President has heaped praise on 'Elden Ring'.

Mike Ybarra has taken to social media to lavish praise on the action role-playing game, which has been developed by FromSoftware.

Mike wrote on Twitter: "You know how you are going about your day and you think about a game aspect that was done so well that you just think about it (ok..maybe I’m odd this way) but Elden Ring’s open world was so well done. Discovery, monsters, flow, challenge, environment. Hats off to From. [hat emoji] (sic)"

Mike's praise is especially noteworthy as Blizzard - which has developed franchises such as 'Warcraft' and 'Diablo' - is an industry rival of FromSoftware Inc, which is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Mike recently announced that an update on 'Warcraft 3: Reforged' is coming after two years of silence.

The high fantasy real-time strategy computer video game is a remaster of the 2002 original and fans will soon hear an update on the title, according to the Blizzard chief.

Asked by a Twitter follower if there was "any news from the 'Warcraft 3 Reforged' team", Mike replied: “You’ll hear from them soon (in June)."