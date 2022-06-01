PlayStation Plus titles for June have already been leaked online.

The news has been revealed by Dealabs - which is widely considered to be a reliable source - and the details have leaked online before Sony planned to make the official announcement.

The new titles are reportedly 'God of War', 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' and 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl', and the games are all set to be made available to gamers from June 7.

However, the window of opportunity is poised to close of July 5, meaning gamers must act fast in order to make the most of the chance.

Meanwhile, Sony launched its much-hyped PlayStation 5 console in 2020, and Sony Interactive's Jim Ryan previously outlined his ambition for the console.

He said around the time of the launch: "I'm not going to make any statements about what our targets for PS5 are.

"But I see absolutely no reason why anybody couldn't achieve sales of 100 million consoles in this generation. And I see many reasons why that's possible."

The console was launched amid the COVID-19 crisis, and Jim admitted that it proved to be a major challenge for the company.

He said: "On the production side, the first wave of the pandemic, when lockdown was really very rigorous pretty much all around the world, made it impossible for us to visit our factories and in person sign off or approve the final manufacturing setup.

"All of that had to be done remotely, basically by camera. As you can imagine, that is a very, very non-trivial task."