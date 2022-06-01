France has banned the use of English-language gaming terms.

Government officials have been told to use the French equivalents for terms such as "pro-gamer" and "streamer".

The overarching ambition behind the move is to preserve the purity of the French language.

It's been suggested that Anglicised gaming expressions could prove to be a barrier to non-English speakers who aren't familiar with the gaming industry.

As part of the changes, "cloud gaming" becomes "jeu video en nuage", while "eSports" becomes "jeu video de competition".

The culture ministry in France wants to improve communication and other, similar things have been done previously in other industries that use English-language expressions.

Meanwhile, PlayStation recently developed its own gaming dictionary.

The industry giant is seeking to broaden its reach by publishing its own list of popular gaming terms.

The so-called gaming dictionary is now available on Sony's website and it's hoped that it'll give new gamers a deeper insight into the industry, as they're able to learn new terms and expressions that are specific to the sector.

The words are all categorised by their letter on the site and various gaming-specific terms are explained in detail.