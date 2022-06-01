BTS feel "devastated" about the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

The chart-topping South Korean boy band visited the White House on Tuesday (31.05.22) as part of a campaign to curb hate crimes in the US.

RM - one of the members of the group - said in the press room: "Hi, we’re BTS. It is a great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity."

Jimin, 26, explained that the group were determined to make their voices heard on the issue.

He said: "We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes. But to put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again."

The group stressed the importance of respecting people of different cultures.

V, 26, explained in the press room: "Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person."

The 'Dynamite' hitmakers also thanked their global fan base for their continued support.

J-Hope said: "We are here today thanks to our ARMY, our fans worldwide who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly always grateful."

Jungkook, 24, admitted to being amazed by the size of the group's fan base and the passion of their worldwide following.

The singer - who is the youngest member of the boy band - explained: "We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."