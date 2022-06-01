Bollywood star KK has died at the age of 53.

The singer - whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath - collapsed at his hotel in Kolkata and was rushed to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on Tuesday (31.05.22).

After the news was confirmed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter: "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. (sic)"

KK started his career singing jingles for commercials, before he eventually got his break in film music.

He actually performed in several languages during his career, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. But ultimately, it was his work in Hindi that made him such a big star in India.

KK's songs often focused on the themes of friendship and nostalgia.

The music star - whose hits included 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' and 'Dus Bahane' - also worked with composer Pritam and duo Vishal-Shekhar on some of his iconic love tracks.

Pritam, 50, has already taken to social media to express his shock and sadness.

He wrote on Twitter: "In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true."

Vishal, 48, has also confessed to being devastated by the news.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! (sic)"

KK - who was in Kolkata to perform at two festivals - is survived by his wife and two children.