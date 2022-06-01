Miles Teller feared he was going to die during the making of 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The 35-year-old actor stars in the new blockbuster as Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw and revealed how he feared the worst while filming in an F-18 Hornet jet.

In an interview with LADbible, Miles said: "I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die.

"There was a sequence where we were heading straight towards the ground and you do what's called a max G pull-up. You're heading down and at the last second you yank up, and it's really tough for the pilot.

"It's something they train in all the time, but it was the first time we'd done a manoeuvre like that and I completely stopped acting. I looked at the ground, and thought this wasn't going to end well for me."

Despite his near-death experience, Miles revealed that he managed to avoid vomiting while taking part in the flying sequences that had been set up by Tom Cruise.

The 'Bleed for This' star said: "I think when there's that much adrenaline and a healthy bit of fear, I was able to hold it down. I guess that's a secret skill I have."

Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts on his action movies but Teller doesn't want to go to the extreme levels of his co-star.

He said: "I think the reason why Tom does this stuff is because when the audience knows that it's really you and there's no cutaways, the level of immersion you get as a viewer, as a voyeur, is elevated.

"So I'm open to it, but also, I've got injured on some films doing some weird things, and when you have a perfectly good stunt guy, I don't want to put him out of a job, you know? That's just me being an honest guy."