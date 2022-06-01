Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry 180 hours of community service after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The 27-year-old West Ham defender has also been banned from keeping pet cats for five years.

Zouma had admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act at a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court last month.

The footballer's brother Yoan - who plays for the National League club Dagenham and Redbridge - has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service at the 15-minute hearing.

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

District judge Susan Holdham said: "Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat.

"The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs. You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you."

Kurt could be seen kicking the Bengal cat across the kitchen before throwing a pair of shoes at the animal in a clip Yoan posted on Snapchat on February 6.

RSPCA chief inspectorate officer Dermot Murphy said: "We are pleased there has been swift justice in this awful case and our focus now is matching these beautiful cats to the loving homes they deserve.

"This case sends a really clear message that animals should never be treated like this, and posting videos of animals being harmed on social media for likes is abhorrent.

"We believe teaching children to treat animals with kindness will lead to a more compassionate society. We need positive role models to help us do that."