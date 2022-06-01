American Idol’s Drake McCain Taylor paid tribute to his "beautiful baby sister" Madison after she drowned in a Tennessee lake incident.

The 21-year-old singer - who appeared on the show in 2021 - called his 19-year-old sister “beautiful” in an emotional post on social media after she was pronounced dead after her body was recovered following a rescue mission.

Drake wrote on Facebook: "My beautiful baby sister.

"Bubba misses you so much my heart can't take it.

"Y'all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. God bless."

According to WVLT, Emergency services were alerted at 6.30pm when Madison did not emerge from the lake in Rhea County.

Her body was recovered after a search team looked through 50 ft of water, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources to WTVC.

In an Instagram post, Drake elaborated about his grief, labelling his sister as “precious”.

Drake wrote in the caption: "You inspired me and so many other people, and overall had the best heart there ever was.

"We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile. I love you so much, forever and always Bean. Until we meet again my precious baby sis!"

In response, Drake’s loved-ones established a GoFundMe page - which has raised over $15,000 - to help with costs associated with her tragic passing.

On the page, mourners offered their condolences to Drake and his family.

One wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss... I'm praying for you and your family. Drake I'm so sorry. My heart breaks for you and your family."

Another wrote: "Keeping you all in my prayers and sending love your way."