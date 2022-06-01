Liam Payne has claimed having son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl "ruined" their relationship "for all the right reasons".

The former One Direction star has opened up about the reason for his split from the Girls Aloud star in 2018 after just over two years of dating, and admitted he struggled getting to grips with being a young dad.

Liam also revealed Cheryl haemorrhaged "quite badly" when she gave birth to their five-year-old boy in 2017.

Reflecting on his first few hours as a dad, he said: "So it was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it. It was fun."

While their romance wasn't meant to be, the 28-year-old singer has nothing but praise for 38-year-old Cheryl, and is grateful to her for allowing him to have "full autonomy" of his life while she tends to Bear's needs.

Appearing on the 'Impaulsive with Logan Paul' podcast, he said: "She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better.

"I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.

"We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he’s [Bear's] taken care of."

The 'Strip That Down' singer also admitted that once he knew he was going to be a dad, he feared he "wouldn't love" his child "enough".

He said: "I like to talk to other new dads. You don’t know what is coming and it’s different.

"And to be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point but for all the right reasons. I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough."

The 'History' hitmaker is devoted to his son's future and says he will always be financially stable as he owns a number of companies he could inherit one day.

Liam said: "He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more.

"My life now is his. My money is his. I have several companies he can run if he wants one day or he can sell … but right now he's only five so we have a long way to go."

However, the 'X Factor' alumni confessed he's not keen for Bear to follow in his parents' showbiz footsteps.

He said: "The scariest thing for me is him waking up one day and saying 'I want to be famous.'

"I’ve protected his face since he was young. I chose to be famous, well a singing career, when I was 14… I know you can’t pop the lid back on."