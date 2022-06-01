Charlie Puth says being “horny” helps him make better music.

The ‘Marvin Gaye’ hitmaker believes that feeling frisky is a key component to being a creative.

In response to a joke about him appearing “incredibly horny” posted on Twitter by comic Sarah Schauer, the 30-year-old musician told Bustle: “I think I actually had sex that night when I saw that. Wow, people really do understand me.

"I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit.”

Charlie - whose song ‘Cheating on You’ is rumoured to contain a clip of him having an actual orgasm - said the first song he “jerked off” to was ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5, a factoid he shared with the band’s frontman, his “good friend” Adam Levine.

He said: "The first song I ever jerked off to was f****** ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5. Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.”

The ‘How Long’ hitmaker also detailed how he met the girl he lost his virginity, aged 21, at one of his early gigs in Boston.

Charlie said: “This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star. I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.’”