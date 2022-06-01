Octavia Spencer is mourning the death of her beloved nephew.

The ‘Self Made’ actress shared the heartbreaking news on what she dubbed "the second-worst day of my life" (31.05.22).

Octavia uploaded a snapshot of a pink flower arrangement in a jar on her Instagram alongside a caption that read: "Grief. You wouldn’t know it by this picture that today was the second-worst day of my life.

"My family lost the first of the next generation of us, and we’re gutted. Grief is the most terrifying of emotions because I can’t laugh my way out of it.

"I have to feel. Right now, I’m feeling for my sister who lost her only son. Her only child. If you’re praying people, pray for her and my brother in law."

The 'Hidden Figures' star opted to turn the comments section off in respect to her family as they contend with the devastating loss.

The tragic news comes just days after the Oscar winner celebrated her 52nd birthday last Wednesday (25.05.22).

Her bitter sweet post, which showed a picture of three balloons caught in her neighbour's tree, acknowledged the happy birthday comments she received and also touched on the tragedies of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The ‘Shape of Water’ star showed her support and highlighted the importance of needing gun control legislation in the US.

She wrote: "Thank you all for the outpouring of well wishes and love on my 50th (IMBD age [winky face]) birthday. It’s bittersweet.

"This picture was taken on my actual birthday. Some friends stopped by to surprise me with balloons and the wind took them to a neighbor’s tree. The good Lord knew we needed the laugh considering the terrifying week.

"The tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde are emblematic of a greater problem in this nation: apathy. We’ve become desensitized to the evil genie that is gun violence. Clearly, the genie is out of the bottle but it can be stopped. How?

"Well, we have to take its power!! A genie with no magic is just a puff of smoke. Change the damn gun laws. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost family members this week."