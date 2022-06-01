Liam Gallagher has roasted his arch-nemesis sibling Noel Gallagher’s appearance, suggesting he looks like he “hasn’t had any scran in about 10 years”.

The 49-year-old former Oasis frontman - who has been estranged from his former bandmate and brother since the pair fell out after a backstage bust-up at the Britpop group’s final concert in Paris in 2009 - quipped that Noel must get annoyed when people mistake him for him, because he's not made any effort to look skinny like his older sibling, 55, who he believes has been watching his weight and getting Botox.

Asked in an interview with LadBible.com what question he gets asked the most when he’s out and about, the ‘Diamond In The Dark’ singer said: ”Alright Noel."

Using the opportunity to mock his older brother, Liam quipped: "That geezer, he hasn't had a scran for about 10 years, you know what I mean?

"He watches his weight and all that, and he's got his little skin programme, he has his Botox and all that - and I'm just walloping lagers, and having kebabs, and f****** eating whatever and all that tackle.

"It must do his head in 'cause he's trying so hard man, trying so hard to be Noel Gallagher and people are just coming up and going, 'Alright Liam.'

"You'd just be going like, 'What the f*** man, I've just done about 900 f****** press-ups, and I haven't had a proper dinner for seven years, and I haven't drank lager for seven years, and you're thinking I'm him?!’"

Noel has been married to second wife Sara MacDonald since 2011, and the ‘For What It’s Worth’ singer has blamed her for being the reason why he hasn’t spoken to his brother in years.

What’s more, Liam’s feelings were "hurt" when Sara once called him “fat".

She originally hit out at the outspoken rocker in a since-deleted Instagram post in which she said she wouldn't be watching Liam, whom she described as a "fat t***", performing at Glastonbury in 2019.

She wrote: "Think I'm going to swerve that. The fat t**t doing his tribute act balancing a tambourine on his head is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy."

Days later, Noel accused his brother of sending threats to his family, when he shared a screenshot of a text message that Liam had allegedly sent to Noel's 22-year-old daughter Anaïs, asking her to tell her stepmother to be "very careful" in the wake of her comments.

Liam later insisted he didn't threaten Sara, and although he apologised for getting his teenage niece involved, he didn't appreciate being called "fat".