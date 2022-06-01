Sam Asghari was first attracted to his fiancee Britney Spears’ “humbleness”.

The 28-year-old personal trainer first met the 40-year-old pop icon when they worked together on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video and he felt an instant attraction to her "beautiful soul”.

Sam told GQ.com: "It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

The model spoke to the outlet the day after he and Britney shared the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage, but he believes they will have a child when the time is right.

He said: "Yeah, it's positive. We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time."

Sam also spilled how he designed a “really beautiful" engagement ring for "real life Princess" Britney.

He said: "I figured with her taste, she wouldn't want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it's free because it's for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweller. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it … So I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

Sam and Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline, 44 - shared the tragic news about their “miracle baby” on Instagram last month.

The post read: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

