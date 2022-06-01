Liam Payne says there are “many reasons” why he dislikes his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik.

The ‘Bedroom Floor’ singer has said there a number of reasons for him to take umbrage with the 'Pillow Talk' hitmaker , but he'll “always been on his side” after the 29-year-old singer had a tumultuous breakup with the mother of his 21-month-old daughter Khai, Gigi Hadid.

Appearing on the 'Impaulsive with Logan Paul' podcast, he spilled: "There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

Liam - who was speaking after Zayn allegedly “shoved” Yolanda Hadid, the 27-year-old supermodel’s mother - cited that Zayn’s issue might be having a “different upbringing” that left him with emotional scars.

He told the 27-year-old YouTuber: "If I had had to go through what he went through - with his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***'. But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

However, the 28-year-old star - who has five-year-old son Bear with his ex Cheryl, 38 - insisted he didn’t “agree with any of his actions”.

Liam said: “Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.”

Liam claimed he has reached out to Zayn but was waiting for him to be “willing” to return his phone calls.

He said: “What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

When Zayn quit the band in 2015, he claimed that he wanted to be a “normal 22 year old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight”, after five years of touring with Liam, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

At the time, Liam said: "I’m super sure us and Zayn will always remain the closest friends."

Relations between the group soured as Zayn branded One Direction’s music “generic as f***” and later shared that the four remaining members had uttered “snide” comments about him.

Zayn said: “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you.

“That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.”