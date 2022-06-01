Sigourney Weaver had "such a good time" working with Ray Liotta.

The 72-year-old actress starred alongside Ray - who died in his sleep last Thursday (26.05.22) at the age of 67 - in the romcom movie 'Heartbreakers' and paid tribute to her fellow star by noting that he was "loaded with charm" on set.

She said: "Ray was loaded with charm and physical ease, Ray was a natural in comedy and just a doll to work with. We had such a good time."

The 'Alien' actress went on to explain that while Ray - who was known for starring in drama in 'Field of Dreams' and Martin Scorsese crime film 'Goodfellas' - may not have been known for his "comic chops", he still brought "impeccable timing" to his role as small-time crook Dean Cumanno in the 2001 movie.

She told PEOPLE: "Ray may not be known primarily for his comic chops. He brought impeccable timing and wit to everything he did. A true original and a lovely guy. Gone much too soon."

No cause of death has been announced but according to TMZ, no "foul play" is suspected.

Sigourney's tribute comes soon after the news that Ray - who was father to actress Karsen Liotta from his former marriage to Michelle Grace and is also survived by fiance Jacy Nittolo - was filming 'Dangerous Waters' in the Dominican Republic when he passed away will be honoured by his New Jersey hometown.

Manuel Figueiredo, the city’s mayor, told TMZ that they were weighing up a number of options to best celebrate Ray while giving his family enough time to grieve their loss.

One of the suggestions is to rename one of the local baseball fields after him as an ode to his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film ‘Field of Dreams’.