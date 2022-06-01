Lance Bass has been "kept away" from Britney Spears.

The 43-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of boyband NYSYNC in the 1990s around the same time Britney also burst onto the music scene with '...Baby One More Time' and although she was freed from a conservatorship governed by her family back in 2021 and therefore regained control of her financial assets and various aspects of her life, Lance claimed that there is still a "wall around her."

Asked if he had spoken to her lately, Lance said: "Not at all. It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life."

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmaker - who was part of NYSNC along with Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake - explained that while he and Britney haven't had any contact "for a while" he is keen to wish his fellow star luck and noted that she seems to be "very happy" since the termination of the conservatorship.

He told PageSix: "We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I just wish her luck. She seems very happy, so I’m happy that she’s happy."

Meanwhile, Lance welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate back in October 2021 and revealed that parenting is "easier" than he thought it would be even though he is "tired as hell."

He said: "It’s a lot easier than I thought. And I hate to say that, ’cause I know a lot of parents out there will want to slap me, but it is. They’ve been so good. They’re good babies. We're tired as hell but [the twins] have brought us closer together."