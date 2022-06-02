Alicia Witt underwent cancer treatment after losing her parents.

The 46-year-old actress' parents Robert and Diane were both found dead in December 2021 after suffering "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to the cold of their improperly heated home but Alicia has now revealed that shortly afterwards she underwent the "last round" of chemotherapy just months later.

She said: "Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy. my beloved, brilliant, collaborative, communicative doctor, @habibdoss at @tnoncology, was there to celebrate with us as i rang the bell! Although we didn’t yet know for absolute certain until after the mastectomy that the disease was completely healed from my left breast, this marked the end of my carboplatin/taxotere, + herceptin/perjeta (the latter two are immunotherapies which will continue, per protocol for HER2+, through the end of this year)."

The former 'Orange Is the New Black' star went on to express her gratitude to those around her who "protected her privacy" and described it as a "much needed" part of her healing process.

Alongside a video of herself ringing the bell to signify that she is cancer-free, Alicia wrote on Instagram: "I’m so grateful to all those along the way during treatment who honored me by protecting my privacy during these months and grateful to help share that these caps can truly play a huge role in allowing a patient to reveal her journey on her own time, when she is ready. For me, this was such a needed part of my healing – particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as i was beginning my treatments."