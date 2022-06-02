Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will attend the Trooping of the Colour - but not from the Balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The royals have flown in from California to join in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London over the four-day Bank Holiday, and it's now been confirmed that the Duke and and Duchess of Sussex will watch the military parade, which marks her official birthday (02.06.22), from a balcony at Horse Guards Parade.

There the couple will be joined by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

It was confirmed that only those "currently undertaking official public duties" on her behalf will be joining the Queen.

This means Harry and Meghan - who stepped down as working royals when they moved to the US two years ago - and the queen's son Prince Andrew, whose military titles and royal patronages were removed in January after he was made the subject of civil action in the US over sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre, will not be there with other members of the family.

A spokesman said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

However, Harry and Meghan and Andrew are expected to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday (03.06.22).

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will join the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan will not be on the balcony for the RAF fly-past later today either and will return to Windsor.

The Queen is set to salute the Armed Forces at Buckingham Palace, however, she will not be present at the Horse Guards Parade for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, with first in line to the throne, Prince Charles, stepping in for his mother.