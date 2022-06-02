George Robertson wants to bring 'tech energy' into clothes

George Robertson wants to bring a "tech energy" to clothes.

The conceptual artist - who founded shoe company Thinking Different and pays tribute to tech giants such as Apple with various throwback designs back in 2021 - explained that in years gone by Apple did sell apparel based on their computer lines and he wanted to reciprocate that branding.

He said: "Back in the day, Apple actually had merch catalogs where you could buy a snapback, tees, crewnecks, etc. and I wanted to bring that tech energy into streetwear."

George went on to explain that when it comes to designing clothes based on old Apple logos, he is a "massive tech nerd" who is largely inspired by the tech giant's late founder Steve Jobs.

He told HYPEBEAST: "It comes from me just being a huge tech nerd. I’ve always been such a fan of Apple’s forward thinking, and of Steve Jobs. I’ve always designed on Apple computers and never really messed with PCs.

"And during the pandemic, I was just lounging around the house and I realized that I wanted to create like some type of brand that acknowledges who I am as a person. The first thing I made was an Air Jordan 1 with an Apple logo and after that, it kinda gave way to me creating Thinking Different as a brand. In short, I love Apple computers, they’ve been a big part of my life. Technology’s a big part of my life and I wish Apple would let me license the logo so I could use it without getting in trouble."

