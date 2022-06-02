Princess Eugenie has asked members of the public to share pictures and videos from their Platinum Jubilee celebrations with her to mark the "momentous" occasion.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne over the coming days, and her 32-year-old granddaughter - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York - has requested her followers send her their photographs and clips from their street parties and more so she can share them on Instagram.

Alongside a video marking the anniversary of the monarch's Coronation, Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story: "Good morning dear followers on this momentous first morning of the Jubilee weekend.

Send me your pictures of videos and I will post some on here so we can all join together in honouring HM The Queen's life of service."

The clip begins: "On the first day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation, we look back on Her Majesty’s life of service from her time as a young Princess supporting the war effort to her extraordinary commitment to her role as Monarch."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a similar message on the Kensington Royal Twitter page.

They wrote: "We're looking forward to celebrating and seeing how you're joining us in marking this #PlatinumJubilee weekend."

First in line to the throne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are also asking social media users to use the hashtag #TheJubileeLunch to show how they are celebrating.

The celebrations are underway with the Trooping the Colour military parade today (02.06.22).

Followed by a thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday (03.06.22), and the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday (05.06.22).