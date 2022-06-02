Elliot Page has claimed he was forced to wear a dress at the premiere of 'Juno'.

The 35-year-old actor - who came out as transgender in December 2020 on the cover of Time magazine - has opened up about being "closeted" when he shot to fame in the titular role in Jason Reitman's 2007 coming-of-age comedy-drama and how "that s*** did almost kill me".

He told Esquire: “I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone.

“When 'Juno' was blowing up — this sounds strange to people, and I get that people don’t understand. Oh, f*** you, you’re famous, and you have money, and you had to wear a dress, boo-hoo. I don’t not understand that reaction.

“But that’s mixed with: I wish people would understand that that s*** literally did almost kill me."

Next year, Elliot is set to release the memoir, ‘Pageboy’, which will “delve into” his feelings about “body, experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world,” along with other themes, such as mental health, dating and the toxic culture of the film industry.

Publisher Flatiron said "The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The news was also shared on both the publisher’s and Elliot’s Instagram Stories.

Last year, the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star explained the reasons why he was open about his decision to transition to veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, calling it “an interesting dichotomy”.

He said: "Well, it's this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it's also just the experience of, 'Oh, there I am.”