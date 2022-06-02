Adwoa Aboah finally feels she knows who she really is.

The model-turned-actress turned 30 last month and the new stage of her life has come at a time when things finally feel “right” for her.

She told the new issue of Grazia magazine: “I really feel like a fully-rounded human being who knows who they are.

“I thought I knew myself at 27 but I’ve realised now that I didn’t at all.

“My life is always ebbing and flowing and I love the idea of getting to know myself in different ways as I get older and experience new things.”

The ‘Top Boy’ star has battled depression and addiction in the past, but these days, she’s learned not to dwell on the past and doesn’t worry about not being “perfect”.

She said: “I don’t give myself a hard time about the fact that I’m not perfect and I haven’t sorted it all out.

“I’m kind to myself, I give myself moments of rest. Sometimes I need my own space.

“I want to focus on the present because I think it’s important for people to see who I am now.

“I want people to know that you can rewrite your story. I haven’t figured it all out, but the person who is speaking now is completely different. I’m different.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Adwoa used the lockdown period to “confront” the uncomfortable parts of herself and her life and that has made her “evolve”.

She said: “I wanted to confront certain things that I hadn’t dealt with, such as grief, identity, race, depression, my relationships with people and places, the things I’ve sacrificed and things I’ve wanted.

“All of that really helped me evolve as a person.

“I got this new sense of urgency and I knew where I wanted to invest my time and energy.”