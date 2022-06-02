PlayStation has officially announced its free games for June.

Sony has made the news official, after information about the game line-up leaked earlier this week.

The tech giant confirmed that PS Plus members will soon be able to enjoy 'God of War', 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' and 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl'.

The new titles will all be available from June 7, meaning that until that date, gamers will still be able to play May's PS Plus free games.

Sony's announcement actually confirmed news that was leaked online earlier this week, when Dealabs - which is widely considered to be a reliable source - revealed the games that were being made available to PS Plus members.

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan - the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment - previously revealed his ambitions of the PlayStation 5 console.

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."