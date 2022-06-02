The 'Mortal Kombat' franchise has had a big influence on the rise of the UFC.

The iconic gaming franchise features a variety of martial artists, and Campbell McLaren - the co-creator and executive producer of the UFC - has admitted to trying to incorporate some of the ideas into the world-famous sports company.

Campbell said: "I visualised a real-life version of 'Mortal Kombat' after meeting [co-founder] Rorion Gracie and hearing his idea for a 'War of the Worlds' competition.

"I was able to make the first event look like 'Mortal Kombat' - we just didn't yell 'Finish Him!'"

Campbell also wanted to create a 'Mortal Kombat'-like feel at UFC shows.

To that end, he used chain-link fencing and a steel gate - both of which have become a hallmark of the company over the years.

He told the BBC: "The UFC and video games absolutely had the same audience."

And now, the UFC is starting to exert some influence in the sphere of gaming, too.

Art Davie, the original founder of the UFC, explained: "It was inevitable that video games would incorporate MMA fighters in addition to, or in place of, other martial artists."