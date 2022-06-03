Vivica A. Fox believes that Jada Pinkett Smith took "no accountability" for her role in husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 'Kill Bill' actress fought back tears as she discussed comments made by Jada on 'Red Table Talk' on Wednesday (01.06.22) about a reconciliation between Will and Chris and believes that Jada should take more responsibility for the controversy - which saw the 'King Richard' star slap the comedian at the Academy Awards for joking about Jada's shaved head.

Speaking on Thursday's (02.06.22) episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show', Vivica said: "This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I've done a movie with both of them. 'Set It Off' with Jada and 'Independence Day' with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I'll be very honest with you guys."

The 57-year-old star continued: "I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith who's career basically took a crumble that night.

"We were all rooting for Will Smith that night - Oscar night - we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honour."

Vivica also discussed how she felt that Jada had a role in the incident, which overshadowed Will's Oscar win for Best Actor on the night.

She explained: "Will Smith was defending her honour, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner.

"Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."

Fox hoped that both Will and Jada would have take more responsibility in the aftermath.

She said: "I just wish that we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings."