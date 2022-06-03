Universal Studios will feature a Mario Kart ride.

The California theme park is set to open a t Super Nintendo World based on the gaming company and have now confirmed that a virtual reality ride based on their bestselling racing game series 'Super Mario Kart' called Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will be launched at the attraction.

In a tweet, Universal Studios Hollywood said: "Get ready, #SuperNintendoWorld is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023.

. Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach."

'Super Mario Kart' was first launched for back in 1992 and has gone on to feature a total for 14 games which enable players to compete in go-kart races as their favourite characters from the Super Mario series,with the racecourses based on scenes from the Nintendo franchise to be brought to life as part of the new ride.

Universal continued: "You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023."

Universal also explained that Super Nintendo World in a follow up statement that the ride will also feature "interactive areas" as well as Mario themed shopping and eateries.

"Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening early 2023. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.."