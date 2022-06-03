PlayStation's 'Spider-Man' is coming to PC.

The Marvel game- based on the superhero franchise of the same name - was released back in 2018 and was previously only available on the Sony gaming console but will be available on Windows PC from August 2022 along with its sequel just months later.

Head of Franchise Strategy Studio Relations, Insomniac Games Ryan Schneider said: in a blog post " That’s right, the acclaimed PlayStation action-blockbuster hits Marvel’s 'Spider-Man Remastered' and Marvel’s 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' are heading to PC. Developed by my Insomniac Games teammates in collaboration with Marvel, Marvel’s 'Spider-Man Remastered' introduces you to an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulder.

"We will have more details to share about both Marvel’s Spider-Man PC games as we approach their respective launches. For now, we can reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC in Fall 2022."

Meanwhile, the Sony PlayStation team will be joining forces with Nixxes Software for the remaster and founder Jurjen Katsman explained that his company will be able to share their "technical expertise" with Sony as they create the "best possible PC experience" for fans.

He said: "am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s 'Spider-Man' series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."