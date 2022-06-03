Bella Thorne has reportedly split from Benjamin Mascolo.

The 24-year-old star - who previously dated musician Mod Sun - and Benjamin, 28, have called off their engagement and ended their romance after three years together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Their conflicting and busy schedules led to a lot of time apart that resulted in the break-up."

Despite this, the insider also insisted that their split was "amicable".

The celebrity duo started dating back in April 2019, after they met at Lake Como in Italy.

Bella previously opened up on their romance, admitting she was "lucky" to have Benjamin in her life.

The actress - who played Margaux Darling in the series 'Dirty Sexy Money' - described the singer as the "perfect specimen" and also said she was "blessed" to be with him.

She shared: "I got so lucky with my Ben. He's really just the perfect specimen and I honestly don't know how I got so blessed with him.

"I love constantly learning about his life and his culture and his everything. [It's] just so interesting when you date someone that hasn't grown up with the same moralistic values and the same things as you."

Bella and Benjamin got engaged while filming their romantic drama 'Time Is Up', and he announced the news via his Instagram account.

Alongside images of Bella's engagement ring, Benjamin wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "She said YES [ring and heart emojis] @bellathorne (sic)"

Benjamin also celebrated their engagement in a video message that he posted online.

The singer - who made his acting debut in 'Time Is Up' - said: "Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both (sic)"