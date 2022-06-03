Queen Elizabeth's walking stick for Trooping the Colour was a "special" gift from the British Army.

The 96-year-old monarch was seen using the stick for support on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (02.06.22) as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations began.

The walking stick was hand-delivered to the Queen's equerry at Windsor Castle by General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the Chief of the General Staff.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he wanted something "personal, relevant and handy for The Queen".

The walking stick contained a personal touch in the form of an Army crest and an inscription expressing the Army's support for the monarch and her 70 years on the British throne.

It reads: "The Army presents its loyal support

"The sovereign

"Platinum Jubilee

"MCML 11 - MMXX 11"

Her Majesty is said to have "loved it", especially "the detail about its design and parts".

Stickmaker Dennis Wall crafted the item for the Queen and was proud to see it featured on television during the ceremony, in which the monarch was joined by senior members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Wall - who has also made sticks for Prince Charles - said: “She looked so natural with it. She looked at ease. It looked like it was made for her."

The Queen has used a walking stick more frequently in recent times as she has suffered from mobility problems and it has been revealed that she will not attend the Jubilee thanksgiving service today (03.06.22) after experiencing discomfort at Trooping the Colour.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."