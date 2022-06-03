'Street Fighter 6' is to feature "innovative new gameplay."

The latest instalment in the Japanese competitive fighting video game franchise - which is set to be released in 2023 across PlayStation and XBox platforms - will be made up of "three distinct game modes" and include "enhanced visuals" throughout.

Developers at Capcom said: "Powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, 'Street Fighter 6' spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game."

The gaming giant - which is also behind the 'Resident Evil' series and 'Okami' - went on to explain that the sixth game in the fighting franchise will give fans "what they love" about the series by featuring "iconic" characters from years gone by.

Speaking during the 'PlayStation Sate of Play' live broadcast on Thursday (02.06.22), Capcom said: "In addition to new gameplay innovations, Street Fighter 6 celebrates what fans love about the franchise by uniting core modes from previous titles – including Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles and more – to the Fighting Ground experience. From iconic World Warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li, to the final addition to the Street Fighter V roster Luke, and the new expert breakdancer / drunken boxer Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting styles and skills to master,"

Back in February, developers tease that they were designing the new game "with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports while also utilizing [our] cutting-edge development technology to produce an enthralling game experience."

'Street Fighter 6' will be released in 2023.