Sir Rod Stewart thinks Queen Elizabeth has been "almost like a sister" to him.

The 77-year-old rock star is set to perform at the monarch's Jubilee concert on Saturday (04.06.22), and Rod has confessed to having huge admiration for the Queen.

He shared: "She has been so much a part of my life, she's almost like a sister. She has always been in the background."

Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, is also attending the celebrations, and he revealed that they both "adore" Prince Charles.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker - who has been married to Penny since 2007 - told 'BBC Breakfast': "I love him, and my wife absolutely adores him."

He jokingly added: "I think they've got a thing going on!"

By contrast, Buckingham Palace recently rejected Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee party.

The 41-year-old star is currently in London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and she had hoped to attend the Platinum Party over the weekend.

A source explained: "Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often.

"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."

Some 10,000 tickets were allocated via a public ballot for the glitzy event, and 7,500 tickets have been given to key workers in the UK.

The event will feature performances from the likes of Rod, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers, and celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham are also expected to attend.

But the Palace has already dashed Kim's hopes of receiving an invite to the star-studded event, which is being staged to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.