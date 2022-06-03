The Rolling Stones partied until 5am at a bash for Ronnie Wood's 75th birthday.

The guitarist celebrated his birthday on Wednesday (01.06.22) as the legendary rockers took to the stage in Madrid and the band kept the celebrations going into the early hours with a party for Ronnie.

Ronnie received a guitar-shaped cake as he parted with bandmates Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in the Spanish capital after playing a gig to 55,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to mark the start of their 60th anniversary tour.

An onlooker told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was a proper party. You'd never think it was a 75th birthday. It went long into the early hours. The band only came off stage at half past midnight and got back to their hotel at about 1.30am, so it was a late bash before it even got going."

Keith explained that the group's longevity comes to down to the stars still wanting to be in a band together.

The 78-year-old musician said: “Life’s just too interesting to die. Anything I wanted to do had to be done — I couldn’t slack off. And hey, there was just an awful lot of cocaine involved.

“Sixty years is a hell of a long time. How do you do that?

"I think the most important thing is that the people in the band want to stay together. That helps!

"We had our ups and downs, of course. But in the end we always noticed that we are more creative together.

“And, of course, across these — my God! — six decades, you have got used to each other.

“The special thing about being part of a well-rehearsed group is knowing the others so well that you can predict up to a certain point what is going to happen next."