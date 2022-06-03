Brad Johnson has died at the age of 62.

The star - who was known for his role as Ted Baker in the 1989 Steven Spielberg fantasy movie 'Always' - passed away back in February due to complications brought on by COVID-19, his his rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (03.06.22.)

A statement from his family reads: "Brad was a true renaissance man. He was not only interested in all life had to offer, but was gifted in it as well. Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest.

The son of a horse trainer, Brad grew up with a passion and love for the outdoors, and his younger years would see him hunting and competing in rodeo whenever he had the chance."

The actor and former rodeo - who appeared as the Marlboro Man in commercials for the cigarette company and also appeared on 'Melrose Place' and 'Soldier of Fortune, Inc.' and in 'Left Behind' - is survived by his wife Laurie , who he met when he started to switch careers and their eight children.

The statement added: "Brad started his professional rodeo career in 1984, and the circuit would lead him to Dallas, Texas, where he would meet the love of his life, Laurie. They were married for 35 very full years.

"As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father.

"He was larger than life. Brad was loved by many and loved people back, a genuine friend, trusted colleague, and a dedicated husband and father, he will never be forgotten, and his legacy will go on."