Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson plan to honeymoon in France.

The 47-year-old reality star - who was married to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal from 2002 until 2011 and has Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 19 and Me'arah, 16 with him - tied the knot with pastor Keion in Anguilla on Saturday (28.05.22) in in the eastern Caribbean and the pair have now revealed they plan to visit France as part of the post-wedding celebrations.

Keion said: "We're going to the south of France. I've never been, so this is going to be an amazing experience for me. We could have stayed [in the Caribbean] because it is paradise. But we decided to go explore that region to expand our palette and to get some culture."

The pastor went ton to claim that his bride - who is also mother to 25-year-old Myles from a previous relationship - "loves food" so he is looking forward to exploring the cuisine with her.

He told PEOPLE: "[Shaunie] loves food, so I'm looking forward to feeding her any and everything she wants."

Shaunie - who filed for divorce from Shaquille back in 2009 over "irreconcilable differences" - started dating Keion in 2019 before getting engaged in 2021 and her now-husband explained that she Shaunie was shocked that he didn't kiss her on their first date.

He said: "I was in California getting ready to preach. ... She finally agreed to meet me if she had time after eating. But [afterwards], I walk her to her car, give her a sideways hug, and I let her get in the car and drive off. She gave me complete pandemonium [over not kissing her] for weeks. So [at the wedding] I showed her the kiss I would have given her the day I met her."