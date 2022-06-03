Bruce Campbell has responded to an online ‘petition’ calling for him to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’.

The ‘Evil Dead’ actor, 63, last sen as Pizza Poppa Guy in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ faced pleas from fans to step in for the actress, 36, who is reeling from her court defeat against Johnny Depp, 58.

Campbell, who spent years working with director Sam Raimi, 62, on the ‘Evil Dead’ trilogy, said: “Send me a script” in response to a post calling for him to take on the role of Mera in the follow-up underwater superhero film, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

The post was mocked up as a news story that announced ‘Petition to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million’.

It is said to be a joke as the petition appears not to officially exist, and the images of it seem to have been photoshopped.

It comes after the jury in the Depp V Heard defamation trial on Wednesday (01.06.22) announced their verdict, finding Heard to have defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp in an op-ed article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

Depp, who has strongly denied abusing Heard, was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, but Heard won three counter-claims against the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and handed $2 million in damages.

Her representatives say she will find it impossible to pay Depp the damages.

The so-called Campbell petition follows weeks and months of an anti-Heard movement, which has included online petitions for her to be removed from the next ‘Aquaman’ film – that attracted millions of signatures.

A petition on change.org has now received more than four million signatories, despite her role in ‘Aquaman 2’ having already been slashed to only 10 minutes.