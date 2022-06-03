Mandy Moore is pregnant with her second son by Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer and actress, 38, and her musician husband Taylor, 36 – who already have son August, one, and who married in 2018 – announced the news on her Instagram by exclaiming her boy will make “the BEST big brother!!”

Alongside a picture of her son, known as Gus, in a shirt that read “big brother”, she said: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,' she wrote.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.'

Mandy is scheduled to play a concert on June 10 at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, and she is then set to tour America into July.

It comes after the end of her long-running television show ‘This Is Us’, in which she stars alongside Milo Ventimiglia, 44, as parents of the main family of the series, which ran from 2016 until May 24 this year.

Mandy has previously used Instagram to reveal why she named her first child August, saying: “It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book.

She spoke late in her first pregnancy about the anxiety she felt about finding out she was to become a mum, while having endometriosis.

Mandy added: “Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it. I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”

The actress and singer’s exes include ‘Srubs’ actor Zach Braff and Ryan Adams, both 47.

She divorced Adams in 2016 after marrying him in 2009, and despite initially calling their parting “respectful” and “amicable”, Mandy branded him emotionally abusive in 2019.

Adams made headlines this week for celebrating Johnny Depp’s blockbuster court win over Amber Heard.

The ‘My Winding Wheel’ singer shared his support for the actor, 58, by commenting on his victory statement posted on social media with three emojis including a red heart emoji, hands raised emoji and a fire emoji.

Adams has been accused of repeated sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by women including former girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, 27, who dated Adams in 2014, and said Adams was emotionally abusive towards her and “demanded” phone sex when they were in public.

The singer has said he is not “a perfect man”, adding: “To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”