Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a tribute to her late father Tony Curtis on what would have been his 97th birthday.

The ‘Halloween’ actress, 63, posted in his memory on her Instagram feed by sharing a photo of the ‘Some Like It Hot’ icon with her ‘Psycho’ actress mother Janet Leigh, who died aged 77 in 2004, along with Jamie and her actress sister Kelly Curtis, 65.

Jamie said: “Born this day...... Tony Curtis who then went on to marry Janet Leigh who then bore my sister and me. The circle of life. And now I am a mommy with two married daughters. As James Taylor said, ‘The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.’”

Born June 3, 1925, Tony became one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors after working with Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemmon on ‘Some Like It Hot’ and Natalie Wood in ‘The Great Race’.

Curtis also worked alongside Natalie Wood, Cary Grant and Laurence Olivier.

He died on September 29, 2010 in Nevada aged 85 after a heart attack.

Even though Tony and Janet separated when Jamie Lee was aged three, the family love is said to have stayed strong.

But in an Instagram post earlier this year, ‘Knives Out’ star Jamie Lee revealed the hardships of living through parental separations and divorces.

She said: “There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancour which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce.”

Jamie Lee last year proudly revealed her youngest daughter Ruby, 25, with husband Christopher Guest, 74, is transgender.

After her father Tony's death, she learned that her entire family, including siblings, had been cut out of his will.