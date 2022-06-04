Alec Baldwin insists he will be owed an apology after the district attorney releases a report on the fatal shooting on the set of his film ‘Rust‘.

The actor, 64, made the statement as he continues to speak out about his apparent innocence in the shooting tragedy that saw a firearm in Baldwin’s hand kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.

When a Twitter user accused Baldwin of not taking responsibility for the shooting, he responded by saying: “When the DA’s report comes out, you can apologise to me.”

Baldwin also shared an article about production being shut down on a Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg-led film after potential live ammunition was discovered on set, which he later clarified was a “false report.”

It is far from the first time Baldwin has proclaimed his innocence in the shooting.

His lawyer previously said a workplace safety report about conditions on the set of ‘Rust’ “exonerated” the actor, who has claimed he is not responsible and did not pull the gun’s trigger.

No one has been charged in relation to the shooting, which happened in October when a gun Baldwin believed was safe to use, fired during a rehearsal and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, 48,

Authorities are investigating how live ammunition got on the set and into the gun.

Baldwin claimed in a December interview it was very unlikely he would be charged and two months ago, a New Mexico workplace safety group said conditions on the set and disregard for weapons safety led to the shooting.

Halyna’s family has filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and other members of ‘Rust’ alleging reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to her death.