Ewan McGregor has branded racists who targeted his ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ co-star Moses Ingram not true fans of ‘Star Wars’.

The actor, 51, hit out after Ingram, 28 — who plays Reva Sevander in the Disney+ series — highlighted bigoted messages she received online in a story on her Instagram account.

Ewan said in a video on the platform: “We stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.

“She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening.”

The franchise’s Twitter account also took aim at those attacking Ingram, a black actress whose character is a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor in the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off.

It said alongside an image of Ingram with a red lightsaber in hand: “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold.

“If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

Asian-American actress Kelly Marie Tran, 33, who made her ‘Star Wars’ debut in 2017’s ‘The Last Jedi’ was infamously hounded off social media by trolls posting racist and sexist abuse.

The sci-fi franchise’s actor John Boyega, 30, has also criticised treatment of non-white characters in the most recent three ‘Star Wars’ films.

He said they were ultimately “pushed to the side” despite being marketed as vital elements in plots.