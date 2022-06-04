Adam Sandler is still recovering from a groin injury he suffered while on set of his new film.

The comic, 55, revealed “popping” the area while making basketball drama ‘Hustle’ was “horrible” and he is suffering the effects a year later.

He told Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, about how he sustained the injury while playing with his NBA pro co-stars: “We had some of that going, but that’s before I popped my groin.

“There was one night my groin couldn’t take it anymore then I said, ‘I guess I’m gonna have to watch these guys go’.”

The ‘Funny People’ actor added the injury was “so bad” and said: “It’s been a year already and I’m still limping around like a fool... it's horrible.

“I played with everybody, all the guys, and it’s humiliating, you know?

“You take a shot in front of them you see how flat your shot is you see how dumb you look you have no form.

“Then. when they shoot. you’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, alright, that’s how you're supposed to play’.”

Dad-of-two Sandler – who has daughter Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, with wife Jackie, 47 – plays Stanley Sugarman in ‘Hustle’, a former basketball scout who battles to resurrect his career by recruiting a player from Spain named Bo Cruz, played by pro Juancho Hernangómez, 26, to play for the NBA.

Adam added he loved acting with co-star Queen Latifah, 52, who plays his wife, Teresa Sugarman.

He said: “Me and Latifah know each other forever, and she's a beautiful person. Wherever we would go, wherever, there was a crowd of people. People would just be like, ’Oh my god, that’s Queen Latifah!’

“She has a a nice aura about her and and brings happiness and is just a nice person.”

‘Hustle’ was released in cinemas on Friday (03.06.22) and is out on Netflix June 8.