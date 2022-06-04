Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz welcomes first baby with David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz has welcomed her first baby with husband David Stanley.

The 36-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Tina Cohen-Chang on the hit musical comedy series 'Glee' - took to Instagram on Friday (03.06.22) to reveal that she had given birth.

Alongside an onscured black-and-white image of herself cradling the newborn, she wrote: "Our hearts have burst wide open [heart emoji.]

Just hours after the birth, the Tony Award winning star - who has been married to producer David, 38, since 2021 - shared with fans that she was enjoying her first meal out at a sushi restaurant since becoming pregnant.

She wrote: "I waited 10 long months for this."

Jenna first announced the pregnancy back in January and - while she did not announce the name or sex of the newborn upon the birth explained that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl.

In another black-and-white Instagram post, the then-pregnant star could be seen smiling as her husband cradled her belly outdoors.

She wrote: "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming soon."

News of the pregnancy came just six months after the couple - who met on dating app Hinge back in 2018 - tied the knot after three years of dating.

On the nuptials, Jenna told Brides: "We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

