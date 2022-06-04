Nancy Sinatra credits Quentin Tarantino with giving her a “new start” by using one of her songs in his movie ‘Kill Bill’.

The 81-year-old singer’s version of Cher’s track ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ was used in a famous scene in the director’s 2003 film ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1’, and Nancy says it introduced her music to a whole new audience.

She told Uncut magazine: “That was a gift, wasn’t it? Quentin, I guess, had wanted to use ‘Bang Bang’ for a while and he finally found a way to do it.

“Why my version, I’m not sure. I guess it was the guitar, the lonely sound of Billy Strange’s guitar.”

She added the use of the song in the film gave her a massive boost, saying: “It caused a resurgence for me. People were stunned when they saw my name on the screen, they didn’t know it was my recording. But Quentin really gave me a new start.”

The gritty martial arts movie starred Uma Thurman as a vengeful bride who sets about tracking down and murdering a team of assassins who tried to kill her on her wedding day.

When asked what she thought of the violent movie, Nancy admits she wasn’t a huge fan, saying: “The film was … interesting! Not my cuppa, but it was interesting.”

‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ was originally recorded by Cher and was written by her then-husband Sonny Bono.

It was released in 1966 and Nancy went on to put out a cover of the track later that same year after recording it for her album ‘How Does That Grab You?’.

Nancy’s vocals were also used in a remix by Audio Bullys in 2005, while French DJ David Guetta released his own version of the track featuring singer Skylar Grey in 2014.