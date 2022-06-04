Christine Quinn wants another child.

The reality TV realtor - who shot to fame on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' - gave birth to her first child, a son named Christian Richard last year, and she’s now looking to the future and sees herself having another baby with her husband Christian Dumontet.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Christine was asked if she has any plans for baby number two, and she replied: “Absolutely. I want to have another child in the future.”

She recently celebrated her little boy’s birthday on May 15, and says she’s enjoying her new life as a mum.

Christine added: “I think the overwhelming feeling of being a first-time mom is definitely something that no one is prepared for.

“I love being a mom. It’s a really sacred special thing.”

The television personality also revealed she sees a lot of herself in her son, but she also sees aspects of her partner Christian too.

Christine has been on 'Selling Sunset' since it launched back in 2019, but her future on the series now looks uncertain.

The show is focused on glitzy estate agent company the Oppenheim Group, but she recently revealed she has “terminated” her contract with the firm so she can focus on launching her own crypto real estate business, RealOpen.

Christine said: "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

The blonde beauty previously discussed her business ambitions with Jason Oppenheim, her 'Selling Sunset' co-star and and boss.

Speaking about the switch, Christine told said: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing."

Christine made the decision for the sake of her own career. However, she was initially suspected of "bluffing" about her long-term ambitions.

She explained: "I don't think anyone actually thought ... I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. "Everyone knows ... Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

‘Selling Sunset’ has run for five seasons but it’s not yet known whether Netflix will bring it back for a sixth run.