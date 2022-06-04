Jack Dorsey believes his investment in TIDAL will make the streaming platform "greater" than rivals Spotify and Apple Music.

The Twitter co-founder and former CEO's digital payments firm Block (formerly Square) paid $297 million in cash and stock for a “significant majority” stake in Jay-Z's streaming service.

And the 45-year-old Internet entrepreneur has agreed with a statement made by DailyBrief Editor Vaidik Trivedi, in which he suggested Dorsey's involvement will "help artists monetize their music to a greater extent than any other music streaming service."

Dorsey simply replied to the tweet: "def."

The billionaire businessman said about the investment when it was announced: “Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?!

“It comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work. New ideas are found at intersections, and we believe there is a compelling one between music and the economy.”

Jay-Z's wife Beyoncé, Madonna, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna all have shares in TIDAL.