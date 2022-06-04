Jack Dorsey says his TIDAL investment will make it better than streaming rivals

Jack Dorsey believes his investment in TIDAL will make the streaming platform "greater" than rivals Spotify and Apple Music.

The Twitter co-founder and former CEO's digital payments firm Block (formerly Square) paid $297 million in cash and stock for a “significant majority” stake in Jay-Z's streaming service.

And the 45-year-old Internet entrepreneur has agreed with a statement made by DailyBrief Editor Vaidik Trivedi, in which he suggested Dorsey's involvement will "help artists monetize their music to a greater extent than any other music streaming service."

Dorsey simply replied to the tweet: "def."

The billionaire businessman said about the investment when it was announced: “Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?!

“It comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work. New ideas are found at intersections, and we believe there is a compelling one between music and the economy.”

Jay-Z's wife Beyoncé, Madonna, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna all have shares in TIDAL.

