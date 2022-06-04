A new patent has suggested the Apple Watch could get a camera in the future.

According to AppleInsider, the patent suggests that users would simply have to take their watch off their wrist to take a photo.

However, at present the watch locks once removed from the wrist.

The patent for a camera sensor notes that: "[A] watch can include a rotatable dial, such as a rotatable crown used for digital inputs.

"A camera can be included in the assembly to allow for images to be captured through an aperture extending through the dial."

It goes on to state: "A lens can be integrated within the aperture and/or behind the aperture of the dial to focus an image of a scene. An image sensor disposed behind the aperture can further be configured to detect movement of a marking on the dial to allow the image sensor to function both as a camera for capturing pictures of a scene, and as a sensor that detects rotation of the dial for sensing rotational inputs."

This is just a rumour at this stage, and it's not going to be a feature of the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to be released in September.