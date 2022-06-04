Queen Elizabeth would have watched the Epsom Derby in her "comfy clothes", her granddaughter Zara Tindall has said.

The 96-year-old monarch had been due to attend the famous horse race on Saturday (04.06.22) as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations but was forced to miss the event after experiencing discomfort at Trooping the Colour earlier this week but Zara confirmed that the monarch would have a keen eye on events from Windsor Castle.

Zara, who attended the event with her mother Princess Anne on behalf of the Queen, said: "She will be watching on the TV - she has a few runners today dotted around the country, so she knows exactly what's going on.

"She'll just be sat on the sofa watching the TV. She'll be in her comfy clothes."

The event saw 40 of Her Majesty's past and present jockeys forming a guard of honour in celebration of her 70 years on the throne and Zara, 41, enjoyed the royal procession.

She said: "It was amazing. It was so nice to see so many faces. It was funny seeing them trying to fit back into the colours again, all the retired ones.

"Obviously, we'd love her (The Queen) to be here. But it's nice to be here."

Former jockey Willie Carson donned the Queen's red, gold and purple racing colours for the celebration and was proud to pay tribute to the monarch.

He said: "I think most jockeys today who were in the colours were very honoured to do it.

"It is a great honour to be doing such a thing. When you put these colours on it is a nice feeling and you feel a little bit proud in yourself and proud to be in those colours.

"It is a great occasion with this week being the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it is great that we have been asked to be part of it.

"I know for sure Her Majesty was watching at home and will have really enjoyed it."