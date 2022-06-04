Senior members of the royal family have wished Lilibet - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - a happy first birthday.

Lilibet's grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and her uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent greetings to mark her special day on Saturday (04.06.22).

A tweet from Charles and Camilla's account read: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

The message from Prince William and Catherine's joint Kensington Royal account said: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter for the first time this week as Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - two years on from their decision to step down as senior royals and relocate to California.

Lilibet was born in the United States and was named in honour of the Queen, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the 96-year-old monarch met Lilibet at Windsor after the royals attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday (02.06.22) - where Harry and Meghan were spotted watching the parade from the Major General's Office having not been invited to join the Queen and other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance in the UK together since 2020 on Friday (03.06.22) as they attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral.

The couple travelled to the UK with their three-year-old son Archie and Lilibet but neither of the children have been seen at the Platinum Jubilee events so far.