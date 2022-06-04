Princess Charlene of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old royal only returned to the Principality earlier this year following a nasty ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection and the Palace has revealed that she has now contracted coronavirus.

The statement read: "Showing a few symptoms, H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco was diagnosed positive for a COVID-19 screening test. In accordance with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days. Her state of health does not cause any concern."

Princess Charlene - who is married to Prince Albert II of Monaco - spent much of last year in South Africa as she recovered from the ENT infection and only recently returned to public life as she her health remains "fragile".

The former Olympic swimmer said: "My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer.

"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority."

Princess Charlene- who shares seven-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with her husband - had also been receiving care for "general fatigue" in Switzerland and Prince Albert says that the family supported the move to help her recuperate.

He shared: "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."