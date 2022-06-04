Prince Charles paid tribute to his "mummy" Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The heir to the British throne thanked the monarch for 70 years of service at the Buckingham Palace event on Saturday (04.06.22) and explained that serving the public is what "gets my mother up in the morning".

Addressing the crowd of 22,000 people and those watching around the globe, Charles said: "You have been with us in our difficult times.

“And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight.

"The scale of this evening's celebration - and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend - is our way of saying thank you - from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world."

Charles was joined on stage by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and spoke in front of a series of images documenting historic images from the Queen's remarkable reign.

He said: "These pictures on your house are the story of your life – and ours.

“So, Your Majesty, that is why we all say ‘thank you’.”

The Queen did not attend the event after experiencing "discomfort" at Trooping the Colour earlier this week and Charles said told of his mother's "immense regret" that she was unable to be present at the star-studded event.

The Prince of Wales also honoured the Queen's late husband Prince Philip and said he would have loved the show.

Charles said: "Your ‘strength and stay’ is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit…

"My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people."

Charles ended his speech with a rousing three cheers for the Queen before thousands stood to sing 'God Save The Queen' in unison.