Prince William praised his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's commitment to the environment during his speech at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge took to the stage at the Buckingham Palace event on Saturday (04.06.22) as he praised the 96-year-old monarch for her "hope" in the future of planet Earth during the environmental segment of the show - which featured musical performances from stars such as Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross.

Prince William echoed comments made by the Queen - who did not attend the party as she suffered "discomfort" at Trooping the Colour earlier this week - at the Cop26 Climate Change summit last year, where she said that working together for a "common cause" inspires hope.

The 39-year-old royal said: “It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in 70 years’ time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause, because then there is always room for hope.

"Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come."

William hailed visionary environmentalists such as Sir David Attenborough and says that the need to protect the planet has "never been more urgent".

He said: “While no-one’s grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century. In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs.

“And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile.

"Today, in 2022 - as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee - the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent.

"But like her, I am an optimist."

